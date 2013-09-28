* Berlusconi's centre-right ministers resign
By Catherine Hornby and Antonella Cinelli
ROME, Sept 28 Italian centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi pulled his ministers out of the cabinet on Saturday,
effectively bringing down the government of Prime Minister
Enrico Letta and leaving the euro-zone's third-largest economy
in chaos.
Talks will now start to find a parliamentary majority to
back a new cabinet and avoid going back to an election just
seven months after the last one.
The relentless political jockeying that has defined Letta's
five-month tenure has already thwarted efforts to push through
important reforms Italy needs to emerge from a two-year
recession, a decade-long economic lethargy, a 2-trillion-euro
public debt and youth unemployment of around 40 percent.
The resignations will delay those reforms even further.
"So many measures we were working on now risk being set
back," Italian Labour Minister Enrico Giovannini told Rai state
television. "On Monday our borrowing costs are going to rise by
many points."
Berlusconi's move comes a day after Letta challenged the
centre-right party to support him in a confidence vote in
parliament.
Late on Friday, the cabinet failed to agree vital fiscal
measures to bring the budget deficit within European Union
limits, leaving the fragile coalition of traditional rivals from
the left and right near total breakdown.
Tensions between the two sides had been rising for weeks
following moves to expel Berlusconi from parliament after his
conviction for tax fraud last month.
The Friday cabinet meeting had been intended to find funding
to avert an increase in sales tax from 21 percent to 22 percent.
That increase, which has been fiercely opposed by Berlusconi's
party, will now kick in from Tuesday.
"The decision taken by Prime Minister Enrico Letta to freeze
government activities, and therefore setting off an increase in
sales tax, is a serious violation of the pacts on which this
government was formed," Berlusconi said in a statement on
Saturday.
Letta shot back later in the evening, accusing the former
prime minister of telling a "huge lie" and of using the sales
tax issue as an alibi for an action motivated by his legal
problems.
Lawmakers from Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party
this week threatened to walk out of parliament if a Senate
committee meeting on Oct. 4 voted to begin proceedings to expel
their leader, who turns 77 on Sunday, under legislation that
bars convicted criminals from parliament.
Some opposition politicians called for early elections, but
Deputy Economy Minister Stefano Fassina, from Letta's Democratic
Party, said he expected a new coalition could be formed.
"I don't see elections. We won't go to them, we will find a
solution in parliament," Fassina told La7 television. "I am sure
there is a majority in parliament able to avoid elections."
NEW GROUPING
Letta has a commanding majority in the lower house, and if
he can gain support from a few dozen Senators among the PDL or
opposition groupings such as the anti-establishment 5-Star
movement, he could form a new government.
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, who has to either call
new elections or oversee the creation of a new coalition and
subsequent government, gave renewed signals on Saturday that he
did not want the country to return to the polls.
"We need a parliament that discusses and works, not that
breaks up every now and then," Napolitano said during a visit to
Naples.
"We do not need continuous election campaigns, we need
continuity of the government's actions, decisions and its
measures to resolve the problems of this country," he said.
The political convulsions have increasingly worried
investors, although with the European Central Bank guaranteeing
stability in the markets, there has so far been less panic than
seen during previous crises.
The ECB's next board meeting is on Wednesday.
Italy's borrowing costs hit a three-month high at an auction
of 10-year bonds on Friday, while the premium investors demand
to hold Italian government debt rather than German paper widened
to about 267 basis points from under 250 at the start of the
week.
"We are paying for our political instability," Labour
Minister Giovannini told Rai.
As of Friday, Italy has raised around 81 percent of its
funding target of 470 billion euros for the whole year.