By James Mackenzie
ROME, Feb 12 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
defied pressure to resign on Wednesday to let centre-left leader
Matteo Renzi form a government, saying anyone who wanted him out
must say so openly and outline what they would do in his place.
Letta's comments came at the end of a day of mounting
tensions in Rome where the two men met for what the prime
minister described as a "frank" encounter in his office.
"Anyone who wants to take my place must spell out their
intentions, I'm asking for clarity," he told a news conference
at which he laid out a package of reforms he will propose to a
meeting of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Thursday.
Days of repeated criticism by the ambitious and fast-talking
Renzi of the Letta government's failure to lift the economy out
of its worst slump since World War Two have piled growing
pressure on the prime minister to stand aside.
Thursday's meeting of the PD's 140-strong leadership group,
called to decide whether the largest party in the coalition will
continue to support the prime minister, is now set for an open
showdown between Letta and his party leader Renzi.
The victory of the 39-year-old mayor of Florence in a PD
leadership primary in December has shaken up politics in Italy
and complicated life for his party colleague Letta, who has
nothing like his rival's voter appeal and telegenic presence.
A low-key moderate with roots in the old Christian Democrat
party, Letta was appointed in April to lead a cross-party
government patched together after last year's deadlocked
election.
Since then, he has kept the unwieldy coalition together and
won approval from Italy's international partners by keeping a
lid on public finances but has struggled to pass wider reforms
of the economy or the dysfunctional public administration.
The latest ructions in Italy, the euro zone's third-largest
economy, have so far left financial markets unperturbed, with
the risk premium on Italian 10-year bonds over German Bunds
around 200 basis points, comparable with levels seen before its
bonds were sucked into the euro zone debt crisis in 2011.
But continual uncertainty has held back any radical effort
to revive an economy that has shrunk by more than 9 percent
since 2007, sending unemployment to record levels not seen since
the 1970s.
Renzi, a centrist who does little to conceal his disdain for
his party's traditional left wing, was described by party
sources as furious after Letta's remarks but more determined
than ever to push for a change.
He has talked in the past of holding new elections but is
well aware that until the electoral law that produced last
year's stalemate is changed, any new vote would almost certainly
produce another impasse.
President Giorgio Napolitano, the 88-year-old head of state
who would have to call a new election if Letta loses the support
of his party and no new government can be formed, brushed off
talk of a snap poll, saying: "Let's not talk nonsense".
INFIGHTING
In keeping with his image as a dynamic moderniser impatient
with the rituals of old-style politics, Renzi arrived for his
meeting with Letta at the wheel of a blue Smart car.
But the speculation of a handover is more reminiscent of the
short-lived revolving door governments of the past and
underlined the long tradition of infighting and backstabbing
which has marked the left in Italy.
"If this is Renzi's revolutionary new idea of politics then
frankly he's a great disappointment," said Mara Carfagna,
parliamentary spokeswoman for Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right
Forza Italia party.
Opinion polls suggest that Italian voters do not want a
change of premier without elections, with a survey in
Wednesday's La Stampa suggesting that no more than 14 percent
wanted to see Renzi taking over before a new vote.
Whether the small New Centre Right party that supports Letta
would be willing to remain in government with the much more
pugnacious Renzi remains to be seen, and Italian newspapers
speculated that he may be aiming for a new coalition with the
small Left Ecology Freedom party.
"We are evaluating the options," Regional Affairs Minister
Graziano Del Rio, a close ally of Renzi, told Canale 5
television. "It will depend on the wishes of the political
forces that support this government."
A drive by Renzi to reform the electoral law, a measure
touted by all sides as a necessary step to creating stable
government, has already encountered problems in parliament and
disagreement over the scores of amendments that have been filed
has pushed a scheduled debate into next week.
To add to the uncertainty, Forza Italia, now in opposition,
openly questioned whether the electoral reform proposals agreed
between Renzi and Berlusconi would continue if the PD party
secretary also assumed the role of prime minister.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Letta pledged to beef up
Italy's patchy welfare system, help job creation and free up 30
billion euros in resources over the coming two years to reduce
taxes. But with his future in the balance, it remains unclear
whether his proposals will ever see the light of day.