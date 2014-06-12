ROME, June 12 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
reform agenda for Italy suffered a setback on Thursday when 13
senators from his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) withdrew
their backing in protest against his moves for constitutional
change.
The 39-year-old former mayor of Florence will not be assured
of a majority in the Senate without the 13 defectors and their
absence will make it extremely difficult for him to push through
legislation.
Renzi's plan to abolish the Senate as an elected chamber in
order to streamline the passage of legislation, set out when he
took office in February, has been held up in the Senate
Constitutional Affairs Committee. This week, Renzi removed two
PD opponents of the plan from the committee.
In a shock response on Thursday, 13 PD senators said they
were "suspending themselves" from the party, accused Renzi of
authoritarian tactics at odds with the constitution and said
they wanted an open discussion with the prime minister.
Giuseppe Civati, a PD deputy frequently critical of Renzi,
said his removal of the senators from the committee was "a
political error" and rebuked him for trying to "eliminate
dissent" in the party.
The senators did not say they would leave the PD itself and
their action was seen more of a warning shot to Renzi than an
immediate threat to his government's survival.
A crushing victory by the PD in elections to the European
Parliament last month was widely seen as a personal triumph for
Renzi, but despite his personal popularity he has so far failed
to make much headway with a raft of promised reforms.
One of them targets the Senate, which Renzi says is a drag
on the legislative process and a financial drain on resources.
His blueprint for an overhaul of the electoral law, agreed
in January with centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi, has made
no progress in parliament and Berlusconi frequently suggests he
may pull his support.
Renzi, who has been on a tour of Asia this week, said on
Wednesday the European elections had shown Italians back him and
he was determined to pursue reforms despite political
resistance.
"Considering that votes count for more than vetoes, we will
be carrying on with our heads high," he told reporters in China.
