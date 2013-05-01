* Letta vows to end austerity and meet debt targets
* Tensions over call to scrap unpopular housing tax
* No details on how to pay for tax cuts
By James Mackenzie
ROME, May 1 Italy's new prime minister Enrico
Letta won French backing on Wednesday for calls to spur economic
growth alongside budget rigour, but problems lay closer to home
with coalition partners demanding tax cuts that would blow a
hole in the budget.
Letta, who took his message to Berlin on Tuesday, met French
President Francois Hollande and said he was "100 percent
satisfied" with the meeting and Hollande's response to his calls
for Europe to start focusing on growth as well as consolidation.
Hollande said after the meeting: "Europe has to do the
maximum it can for growth."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a conciliatory tone
in Berlin but gave no sign that she was willing to change her
government's tough approach to the heavily-indebted countries of
southern Europe, insisting there was no contradiction between
growth and fiscal consolidation.
Letta has held back from calling publicly for a relaxation
of deficit targets Italy has vowed to meet this year, although
several ministers and prominent politicians including his
coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi are pushing him to do so.
"Our government's choice is to maintain the commitments we
have made towards the European Union and, within those
commitments, to make the choices which we think are needed for
our country to have more room for growth and lower taxes," he
said after the meeting with Hollande.
Letta, who goes to Brussels later on Wednesday, said he
would not be discussing concrete tax measures with European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso until the government
had held further discussions with parliament.
However, the gap between his anti-austerity rhetoric and the
hard choices his potentially unstable left-right coalition faces
have already become apparent in a battle over the hated IMU
housing tax introduced by former prime minister Mario Monti.
The tax, among the most unpopular steps Monti took last year
to calm market panic over Rome's huge public debt, has become a
symbol of what many in Italy see as austerity imposed by
Brussels after the fall of Berlusconi's last government in 2011.
Berlusconi, who could bring down Letta's coalition of the
main centre-right and centre-left parties at any time, repeated
on Tuesday that abolishing the tax and repaying contributions
paid in 2012 was a condition for his continued support.
Letta has promised to suspend contributions due in June,
pending a wider review of property taxes but he has held back
from meeting Berlusconi's demands, which would cost an estimated
8 billion euros.
Even so, he has not explained where he will find around 2
billion euros to cover freezing the tax in June, with local
governments, the main beneficiaries of the levy, waiting
anxiously to see whether they have to seek savings elsewhere.
"TWO AND TWO DON'T MAKE EIGHT"
"I don't think political parties can ask for arithmetic to
be different from what we learned at school," Flavio Zanonato,
Letta's Industry Minister who is still also serving as mayor of
the northern city of Padua, told the daily Corriere della Sera.
"Two and two don't make eight and if we abolish IMU on
primary residences we'll have to close down the town halls."
Ratings agency Fitch welcomed the formation of the new
government but noted that it had little room for manoeuvre on
public finances and may not last long enough to deliver the
structural economic reforms needed to increase growth.
"Letta's first outline of his government's programme, in a
speech to parliament on Monday, lacked important detail on how
major tax reductions will be funded," it added.
Italy has committed to maintaining a budget deficit of 2.9
percent of gross domestic product in 2013, just under the
European Union's 3 percent ceiling and expects to emerge in May
from the so-called excessive deficit procedure it has been under
for breaking the limit in previous years.
That has left the government squeezed between keeping its
promises to European partners and maintaining the delicate
balance within the coalition while confronting an economic
crisis that has put a severe strain on Italian society.
While Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL)
party is insisting on scrapping the housing tax, many in Letta's
own centre-left Democratic Party (PD) want to put the focus on
stopping a planned one percentage point rise in sales tax due to
come into effect in July.
Some ministers, including Zanonato, have floated the idea of
excluding spending on investment from EU budget deficit
calculations, but that idea has got nowhere in the past and
there has been no sign from Brussels of readiness to reconsider.
More detail is expected next week but the dispute over tax
is just one problem facing Letta, who has also promised to beef
up Italy's inadequate welfare system and cut taxes on companies
hiring young workers.
In the longer term, he has spoken little of the kind of
structural reforms to the economy that might improve Italy's
chronic lack of competitiveness and pull it out of a recession
set to match the longest since World War Two.
Improving the much criticised labour law introduced by
Monti's government last year or opening up closed professions
could provide a longer term boost to growth and ease the
pressure on squeezed public finances.
But any prospect of that will require him to negotiate the
tensions already testing his government.