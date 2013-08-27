* Ministers to meet on housing tax on Wednesday
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Aug 27 Italy's fractious ruling coalition
struggled on Tuesday to bridge differences over a housing tax
that threatens to create a new crisis for a government already
severely strained by the legal turmoil surrounding Silvio
Berlusconi.
With twitchy financial markets nervous about the prospect of
fresh political instability in Italy, the Milan stock market
fell for a second day and government borrowing costs rose ahead
of a closely anticipated bond auction on Thursday.
Ministers are due to meet on Wednesday to decide what to do
about the tax on main residences, which Berlusconi's
centre-right party insists must be scrapped if it is to continue
supporting centre-left premier Enrico Letta.
The housing tax has dogged Letta's unwieldy coalition of
traditional rivals ever since it was formed after inconclusive
elections in February left no party able to govern on its own.
Senior political leaders including Letta and President
Giorgio Napolitano have warned that any threat to the left-right
government's survival would risk a return to the kind of turmoil
seen at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, when Italy, the
bloc's third biggest economy, came close to a Greek-style
meltdown.
But, despite some signs of progress including proposals to
replace the tax with a new local services levy, there has been
no firm agreement on where to find the 4 billion euros ($5.35
billion) a year it would take to abolish the tax.
"This is a fundamental policy issue," Renato Brunetta, a
Berlusconi loyalist and lower house leader of his People of
Freedom (PDL) party told RAI state radio.
"The fact that the government has so far failed to present a
solid proposal has created a lot of doubt, it's not serious to
proceed in this way," he said.
Coming on top of mounting tensions over Berlusconi's future
in parliament following his conviction for tax fraud earlier
this month, the battle over the housing tax has underlined the
severe constraints on Letta in trying to reverse Italy's worst
postwar recession.
OTHER PRIORITIES
On Tuesday Berlusconi told PDL hardliners to stop their open
threats to pull out of Letta's coalition, boosting hopes that in
the end a deal will be reached to avoid an immediate crisis.
However Letta's own centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has so
far rejected demands to scrap the housing tax, known as IMU, and
instead proposed a partial abolition which would save most
taxpayers but still hit richer Italians.
"Taking action on IMU has to be seen in a context where
there are other priorities," Deputy Economy Minister Stefano
Fassina told RAI radio, saying that Italy's strained public
finances did not allow an across-the-board cut.
"We have limited room and various priorities. I would
intervene clearly in the case of the vast majority of Italian
families which pay IMU on their primary residence without going
further," he said. "We need to find a point of balance."
He said scrapping the tax for 85 percent of Italians but
taxing the remaining 15 percent would reduce the funding gap to
2 billion euros and allow the government to provide resources
for other needs including unemployment relief.
The PDL made scrapping IMU a central plank of its campaign
platform in the February election and has pressed for its
abolition ever since the government was formed in April.
Reaching a deal on the housing tax has been complicated by
the bitter dispute over Berlusconi's conviction and a vote
within weeks in the Senate on whether to expel him from
parliament and bar him from standing as an election candidate.
The PDL says it will be impossible to stay in the government
if the PD keeps its vow to vote for his expulsion.
With Italy struggling to emerge from a two-year recession,
the wrangling over the housing tax has blocked progress on any
wider ranging reforms of an economy which has been stuck in
virtual stagnation for more than a decade.