* Coalition seen nearing deal on unpopular housing tax
* Row threatened stability of Letta government
* Nervous markets watch closely
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Aug 28 The Italian government moved closer
on Wednesday to scrapping a property tax which had threatened to
split the fragile ruling coalition and deepen the political
turmoil caused by former premier Silvio Berlusconi's conviction
for tax fraud.
Cabinet is due to meet at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) to pass a decree
and settle an issue which has dogged Prime Minister Enrico
Letta's unwieldy coalition of traditional rivals ever since it
was formed in the wake of February's inconclusive elections.
Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party has
insisted that the IMU housing tax on principal residences must
be abolished as a price for its support for the government,
fuelling fears that failure to reach a deal could trigger a
fresh political crisis.
"Today IMU goes or Letta goes," headlined the right-wing
Libero newspaper, which is normally very close to Berlusconi.
Senior political leaders in Italy - the euro zone's third
biggest economy - have warned that any threat to the
government's survival would risk a return to the kind of market
turmoil seen at the height of the bloc's debt crisis.
With the political climate in Rome embittered by
Berlusconi's conviction for tax fraud earlier this month and a
looming vote in the Senate on whether to expel him from
parliament, talks on the tax had been increasingly tense.
Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) had resisted
demands to eliminate IMU altogether, saying that it would hit
local services and other priorities including unemployment
support. It proposed limited cuts that would have exempted most
Italians while still imposing a levy on richer homeowners.
Final details of how to fill a funding shortfall of more
than 4 billion euros created by scrapping the tax have not yet
been settled and Wednesday's deal was expected to cover only
payments for this year's tax, which was frozen as the Treasury
looked for ways of filling the gap.
A broader reform of property tax is expected with the 2014
budget law in October which may include a new local tax to pay
for some of the municipal services normally funded by IMU.
"A transitional arrangement is going to be inevitable," one
official familiar with the matter told Reuters. "Once you get
past the middle of the year, the budget has very little
flexibility and a lot of spending items can't be changed."
MARKET CONCERN
Some 2.4 billion euros has already been earmarked and among
the options being looked at to fill the outstanding funding gap
are higher taxes on gambling or petrol, or those on second
homes, but details were still being hammered out ahead of the
meeting.
After weeks of relative calm for Italian government bonds,
the uncertainty surrounding both the IMU issue and Berlusconi's
conviction has unnerved investors, hitting Italian stocks this
week and driving borrowing costs higher.
The main gauge of market sentiment, the spread between
Italian 10-year bond yields and their safer German equivalents
has widened markedly in recent days, climbing 30 basis points
over the past two weeks to 261 basis points on Wednesday.
A deal on IMU on Wednesday would ease the pressure on
Letta's government and avert the threat of an immediate crisis
which could potentially trigger new elections, but the long
months of wrangling have hampered its ability to achieve major
reforms to the economy.
IMU, introduced by the technocrat government of former Prime
Minister Mario Monti as it sought to avert a Greek-style debt
crisis in 2011, has always been deeply unpopular in a country
where more than 70 percent of families own their own houses.
But with Italy still struggling to emerge from its longest
post-war recession, the list of problems awaiting solutions
ranges from 40 percent youth unemployment to its 2-trillion-euro
public debt, and the long wrangling over the tax has left many
observers bemused.
"If the only problem facing Italy was IMU then you could say
the country was doing pretty well," Riccardo Nuti, lower house
parliamentary leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement
told RAI state radio. "But it's obvious the country isn't doing
well and it has problems that are very different from IMU."