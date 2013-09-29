(Corrects name of Italian prime minister in paragraph 4)
* Letta to address parliament Wednesday on crisis
* Berlusconi calls for election
* Signs of dissent in Berlusconi's party
* Labour minister sees some volatility in markets
By Alessandra Galloni and James Mackenzie
ROME, Sept 29 Italy's president began talks on
Sunday to pull the country out of a new political crisis,
attempting to undercut a move by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi to bring down the government and force new elections
seven months after the last vote.
For the third time since 2011, Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano is trying to steer the country out of political chaos
that has proven a major threat, not only to the euro zone's
third-largest economy, but to the region's efforts to halt its
four-year debt crisis.
The latest turmoil was set off on Saturday when the five
Cabinet ministers who are from Berlusconi's party suddenly
stepped down, leaving the government only formally in place.
The resignations were set off by clashes at a Friday Cabinet
meeting over an imminent sales tax hike. Tensions have been
running high in Prime Minister Enrico Letta's uneasy coalition
of left and right parties ever since last month, when
Berlusconi, who is a member of Parliament, was convicted of tax
fraud. Lawmakers must vote on whether to oust him.
Letta will go before parliament on Wednesday and hold a
confidence vote to verify what is left of his parliamentary
backing. He has a commanding majority in the lower house, and if
he can gain support from a few dozen senators among dissenting
Berlusconi followers or opposition parties, he could form a new
government. But if he doesn't find support - and Napolitano does
not try to form a transition government - then Italy would find
itself quickly back at the polls.
In a television interview on Sunday evening, Letta said he
sensed that there might be rebels within Berlusconi's People of
Freedom Party. "I hope that there is a part of the PDL which is
not in accord with Berlusconi," he told RAI television.
REBELS
Over the weekend cracks appeared within Berlusconi's PDL.
While Berlusconi said he wanted to go straight to elections,
other centre-right politicians voiced more caution and said
Saturday's resignations were an extreme act. One longtime
Berlusconi loyalist, Fabrizio Cicchitto, expressed rare dissent
over the way Berlusconi had withdrawn his ministers without
party consultation.
Napolitano has reiterated that he would only dissolve
parliament as a last resort.
The political jockeying that will ensue will inevitably take
Rome's attention off the important structural reforms that Italy
needs to adopt in order to cure its economic ills and become a
stronger player within the European Union. Italy is emerging
from the worst recession since World War Two.
Two years ago, Italy risked taking the euro zone's debt
crisis to a boiling point, when its borrowing costs soared
because of a lack of confidence that the then-Berlusconi
government could bring down the country's 2 trillion euro debt.
Berlusconi's resignation in 2011 ushered in a technocrat
government led by former European Commissioner Mario Monti, who
pushed through some key economic changes, notably a pensions
reform.
But political chaos gripped Italy again this year when no
clear winner emerged from February elections and a quarter of
the popular vote went to the anti-establishment Five-Star
Movement. To end the stalemate, Letta's unusual coalition
government was formed at Napolitano's behest.
Since 2011, the European Union has adopted several policies
aimed at preventing a repeat of the debt crisis. Notably, a
pledge made in September 2012 by the European Central Bank that
it would step in to avoid another flare-up has eased investor
concerns about the solidity of the euro zone.
However political instability has cost Italy dearly. The
country's borrowing costs hit a three-month high at an auction
of 10-year bonds on Friday, while the premium investors demand
to hold Italian debt rather than German paper widened to about
267 basis points from under 250 at the start of the week.
In an interview on Sunday, Labour Minister Enrico Giovannini
said he expected financial markets to be rattled on Monday by
the latest political developments. Giovannini said the
volatility need not last if there is a quick resolution to the
crisis.
"If instability were to persist and affect the euro zone,
then international authorities could put much stronger pressure
on" Rome, Giovannini said.
ELECTIONS
Berlusconi's shock move on Saturday came after the
government's failure to avert a hike in the sales tax at a
Cabinet meeting the day before.
Letta dismissed the motivation as a "huge lie," saying that
Berlusconi, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Sunday, was
acting out of fury at his expected expulsion from parliament
following the tax fraud conviction.
The big risk of early elections is that - because of the
current dysfunctional electoral law - it is likely that a vote
would lead to a stalemate similar to the one that followed
February's vote.
Letta said on Sunday that his government had already drafted
proposals to change the law.
"We cannot vote with this current electoral law. We have to
change it," he said.
(Writing by Alessandra Galloni; Editing by Stacey Joyce)