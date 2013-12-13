* PM Letta ends logjam on party financing bill
* Response to public anger over political costs
* Cabinet also passes package to try to help economy
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Dec 13 Italy's cabinet passed an emergency
decree on Friday to phase out state financing of political
parties in response to public anger over the cost of the
country's electoral apparatus.
Legislation to abolish state funding was presented by Prime
Minister Enrico Letta's government in May, but the bill got
bogged down in parliamentary bickering, fuelling the perception
that the parties really wanted to preserve the status quo.
The decree, which must be approved by parliament within 60
days or it will expire, reiterates the original proposal to
gradually replace the current system with financing by private
citizens by 2017.
The popularity of Italy's political parties has been eroded
by decades of wasteful spending and corruption. The plan to stop
funding them with taxpayers' money has wide support.
The decision to give the plan another push is likely tied to
this week's election of Florence's mayor Matteo Renzi as the new
leader of Letta's Democratic Party (PD) in a primary
vote.
Renzi's rise in popularity over the past two years has been
linked to his stinging criticism of the old PD leadership and
its dependence on public funding, which he has repeatedly said
should be abolished.
A referendum to scrap party financing was overwhelmingly
passed in 1993 but its outcome was substantially ignored. The
previous form of direct financing was replaced with generous
reimbursements of money parties spent in election campaigns.
The planned abolition will reduce current public financing
by 40 percent in the first year after the law is passed, 50
percent in the second year and 60 percent in the third. State
financing would be fully phased out in the fourth year.
Under the new system, citizens who choose to give money to
political parties would be able to deduct the payments from
their taxes.
Cutting state funding was a signature policy proposal of the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which won a quarter of the
votes at February's national election and accepts no such
contributions.
Letta said the government's decree showed he was keeping his
promise, but 5-Star Movement leader and former comic Beppe
Grillo, dismissed it as "yet another joke".
He said if the traditional parties really wanted to renounce
public funding they simply needed to follow 5-Star's example by
not taking it.
The cabinet on Friday also approved a series of measures
aimed at helping the economy, which has been shrinking for the
last two years.
These included fiscal incentives for companies to invest in
research and innovation and steps to help companies raise funds
through corporate bonds as an alternative to scarce bank credit.
The package also aims to reduce energy costs for companies
by revising the current billing system, and to cut car insurance
costs and fraud by revising the system of claims and premiums.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)