* New centre-left leader offers 3 proposals on electoral law
* Says a deal possible within weeks
* Says EU budget rules may be eased if Italy passes reforms
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Jan 2 Italian centre-left leader Matteo
Renzi called on Thursday for swift reform of an electoral system
blamed for the country's bouts of political deadlock and said he
expected an agreement could be completed within weeks.
Renzi is not in the government but as head of the Democratic
Party, the biggest party in Prime Minister Enrico Letta's
left-right coalition, he will have a decisive role to play in
shaping the agenda and has already called for quicker action on
reforms.
Earlier on Thursday, Renzi suggested that moves to fix the
economy and political system might lead to an easing of European
Union deficit limits that have forced austerity measures on a
resentful Italian public already coping with a long recession.
Electoral reform has been one of the thorniest issues facing
the coalition, formed after an inconclusive election last year
prevented any side from forming a government on its own.
It has been seen as a vital requirement if Italy is to elect
a government capable of taking clear choices and pushing through
reforms but agreement has long been held up by party bickering.
The current system, which has been overturned in part by the
Constitutional Court, makes it difficult for any party to form a
stable majority in the two houses of parliament. It also gives
voters no say over their individual representatives, who are
appointed to fixed electoral lists by party bosses.
Renzi proposed three different models which he said could be
the basis of discussion, adding that all three proposals would
give voters a clear choice and do away with the need for parties
to cobble together ad-hoc coalitions to form a government.
"It has to be clear who has won on the day of the election.
Whoever wins has to be in government for five years without any
fudges or grand coalitions, and it has to possible to change
governments," he said at an event in Florence.
"The cards are on the table. We can wrap it up in two weeks
or a month if the will is there."
One model would divide the country into 118 constituencies
each electing four to five deputies, with the largest party
taking a premium of 15 percent.
A second would be based on a reworked version of the
previous electoral law, with three quarters of deputies elected
directly and the remainder divided between the largest party,
which would take a 15 percent winner's bonus, and a 10 percent
slice reserved for some smaller parties.
Finally, a third version would include a French-style two
round system with a run-off vote, along the lines of the model
already used in mayoral elections in large Italian towns.
Under Renzi's proposals, the Senate would lose its status as
a chamber with equal powers to the lower house and become an
assembly for local politicians including regional presidents and
the mayors of big towns and cities.
EASE EU BUDGET RULES
Doubt over the status of the electoral law has dampened
speculation over a possible early return to the polls and it was
not clear how quickly the other parties would be willing to move
or whether a change made new elections more or less likely.
Angelino Alfano, head of the small centre-right group in
Letta's coalition, welcomed the proposals and said he favoured
the two round system used in mayoral elections.
"The structure is clear and it works. There's not much need
for more talking," he said in comments which suggested that the
coalition partners at least should be able to reach an accord.
Silvio Berlusconi, head of the centre-right Forza Italia
party which pulled out of Letta's government last year and who
has been pushing for an early election, welcomed the proposals
"among which there is certainly a reasonable solution".
All parties have pressed for a reform of the electoral law
for years but agreement has been blocked by fears that any
change could favour an opposing party. However pressure for
change has grown and Letta has promised a new law in time for
the European parliamentary elections in May.
Separately, Renzi said Italy could negotiate a relaxation of
European Union deficit limits if it shows it is serious about
effective reforms to its economy and political system.
"If there's a leadership with a vision, I can't see a
problem with passing the deficit ceiling, although we'd have to
have a battle to change the rules," he told the daily Fatto
Quotidiano in an interview published on Thursday.