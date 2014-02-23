* New government faces first confidence vote in parliament
* Renzi aide promises cuts to tax on labour, rules out
wealth tax
* Signs of dissent from party leftwing
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Feb 24 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
faces his first test before a fractious national parliament when
he goes before the Senate on Monday to put flesh on his
ambitious reform plans and seek to win a confidence vote in his
newly installed government.
Backed by his own centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the
small centre-right NCD party, centrists and other miscellaneous
groups, he should have enough support in the 320-seat upper
house.
But there will be close attention to the size of his
majority after some leftwingers in his own party threatened to
vote against the government. If he falls significantly below the
173 secured by his predecessor Enrico Letta in December, his
authority could be weakened from the start.
With the euro zone's third largest economy in urgent need of
potentially painful reforms and weighed down by a
2-trillion-euro public debt, Renzi's room for manoeuvre is
limited and an uncertain parliamentary majority will not help.
"If parliament is with us, good. Otherwise, Renzi is
certainly not afraid of the ballot box," his chief of staff
Graziano Delrio told RAI state television.
The 39-year-old mayor of Florence, who won the leadership of
the PD in December, forced his party rival Letta to resign as
prime minister earlier this month after repeatedly attacking his
government's reform record.
He took office on Saturday promising a radical increase in
tempo, with an overhaul of the electoral and constitutional
system to ensure more stable governments in future, tax and
labour reforms and a shake-up of the bloated public
administration, all within his first 100 days.
Delrio said the government would cut taxes on non-wage
labour costs, financing the reduction through spending cuts and
privatisation revenues.
It may also raise taxes on financial earnings from
investments like short-term treasury bills, which are popular
with many savers.
But Delrio ruled out a new wealth tax, which some opposition
politicians have suggested could be in the pipeline.
He also said that the government would respect the European
Union's deficit ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product
after comments from Renzi suggesting that he will seek room to
breach the limits temporarily to finance structural investments.
PARTY DISSENT
Monday's Senate vote will be followed by a separate vote on
Tuesday in the lower house, where the PD has a strong majority.
But signs of dissent from within the party underlined how
uncertain Renzi's control of parliament remains.
"If I could vote freely, without calling into question my
relations with the Democratic Party, I'd vote 'No'," Pippo
Civati, a leftwing Renzi critic who lost out to the new prime
minister in last year's party leadership contest, told
reporters.
The two main opposition parties, Beppe Grillo's
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia, do not have the
numbers on their own to topple the government but both have made
it clear they want new elections.
For the moment, prospects of movement on that front have
been held up by uncertainty over a deal reached by Renzi and
Berlusconi to reform electoral rules blamed for hindering the
creation of stable governments in Italy.
The deal, meant to favour large coalitions and reduce the
role of small parties, now looks to be under threat following
demands by Renzi's coalition partners to delay implementation
pending a wider constitutional reform of the Senate.
That could take many months, if it is agreed at all,
potentially smothering one of Renzi's main reform proposals
before it gets off the ground.
The new government is being closely watched by its European
partners, still wary of what happened in 2011 when financial
market turmoil risked pushing Italy out of the euro zone.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)