(Adds quotes and background)
By James Mackenzie
ROME, March 19 The European Union's budget
deficit limit is an outdated tool but Italy will respect the
commitments it has made despite switching its focus to boosting
growth and jobs, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.
Speaking in parliament ahead of an EU summit in Brussels on
Thursday, Renzi repeated his message that the 28-member bloc had
to shed its image as a technocratic promoter of austerity and
reconnect with its citizens.
"The 3 percent parameter is, objectively, an anachronistic
parameter," he said to applause from deputies, adding however
that he would respect Italy's pledges to keep its deficit
within 3 percent of gross domestic product.
Renzi was speaking a week after his government announced
billions of euros in tax cuts and growth measures which he said
would be partly funded by an increase in the budget deficit that
could see it widen from the 2.6 percent that Renzi is currently
forecasting for this year to just within 3 percent.
"The discussion today isn't about the 3 percent, and I
repeat today that there will be no breach on our part," he said.
"The subject today is about using the space that's
available, not breaching the limits from Europe."
Italy has promised not only to keep its deficit inside 3
percent this year, but also to keep its structural budget
deficit, adjusted for the business cycle, inside 0.5 percent.
The EU Commission had expressed concern that Italy was
missing this goal even before Renzi announced last week that he
wanted to increase borrowing.
Renzi has promised sweeping economic and constitutional
reforms to pull Italy out of its worst slump since World War Two
and has met French President Francois Hollande and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in the past week to explain his
position.
"If Italy wants to be seen as credible in Europe it has to
show it is ready to change itself," he said.
The 39-year-old Renzi has laid out an ambitious timetable
promising a new electoral law, 10 billion euros in income tax
cuts for low earners, a Jobs Act to try to cut record
unemployment and an overhaul of the bloated public
administration, all within three months.
He plans billions of euros in spending cuts and a review of
public expenditure ordered by the last government has already
proposed 34 billion euros of potential savings by 2016.
In the longer term, he wants to create conditions for more
stable government by curtailing the role of the Senate, reducing
the powerful upper house to an unelected regional chamber with
no authority over legislation.
His meeting with Merkel on Monday was widely hailed as a
success in Italy but close attention is being paid to whether he
can translate his promises into action.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche)