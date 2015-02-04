* Berlusconi angered over election of head of state
* Remains to be seen if he will carry out threat on reforms
* Renzi may need more solid backing from own party
ROME, Feb 4 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
lost an important ally on Wednesday when Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right Forza Italia party said it had ended its pact with
him on institutional and constitutional reforms.
Changing voting rules to ensure a clear winner at elections
and more stable government have been a priority for Renzi since
he became leader of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) in 2013. He
also wants to abolish the Senate as an elected chamber to make
lawmaking less cumbersome.
In the face of opposition by parts of the PD he has relied
on the pact with Berlusconi, a former prime minister, to try to
get these reforms through parliament.
Forza Italia said Renzi had broken the pact by failing to
consult with them over the choice of constitutional court judge
Sergio Mattarella as the new head of state. Mattarella was
elected president by parliament on Saturday, without the votes
of Forza Italia.
Renzi was widely seen as having won a political victory by
uniting his PD over the choice of Mattarella and getting his
candidate smoothly through what is often a difficult election by
secret ballot.
However, he has jeopardised Berlusconi's support for the
institutional reforms, which are still before parliament.
Berlusconi's support was guaranteed by the so-called
"Nazarene Pact", named after the PD's headquarters in Rome's Via
del Nazareno where Renzi first met the 78-year-old media magnate
to plan an electoral reform in January last year.
The pact has become the central theme of Italy's politics
over the last year, strongly defended by Renzi in the face of
critics on the left of the PD.
"The Nazarene Pact is broken, frozen, finished,"
Berlusconi's political advisor Giovanni Toti said after a party
meeting on Wednesday.
Forza Italia later issued a statement saying it no longer
considered itself bound by the pact and would judge Renzi's
reform proposals on a case-by-case basis.
Italy's political scene is as muddled as ever. Berlusconi
may change his mind and continue to support Renzi but his party,
which is largely hostile to the pact, is in disarray and may not
follow his instructions even if he does.
The deputy leader of the PD, Debora Serracchiani, showed no
concern over Forza Italia's announcement, saying: "If the
Nazarene Pact is dead all the better, the road to the reforms
will be more straightforward."
But Renzi still has many enemies in the PD who may jump at
the chance to undermine his reform efforts.
