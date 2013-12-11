ROME Dec 11 Prime Minister Enrico Letta pledged
a package of institutional and economic reforms to lift Italy's
stagnant economy out of recession and reach growth of two
percent by 2015 as he opened a debate ahead of a confidence vote
in parliament on Wednesday.
Letta said the next 18 months would be devoted to reforms
ranging from overhauling parliament and the widely criticised
electoral law to cutting taxes on families and companies and
cutting record unemployment, while reducing the public debt and
deficit.
"I'm determined to work with everything I have to prevent
the country falling back into chaos," he said.
Letta called the confidence vote to confirm his majority
after Silvio Berlusconi, now banned from parliament, ended seven
months of cooperation with the centre-left by pulling his Forza
Italia party out of the coalition.