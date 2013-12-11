ROME Dec 11 Prime Minister Enrico Letta pledged a package of institutional and economic reforms to lift Italy's stagnant economy out of recession and reach growth of two percent by 2015 as he opened a debate ahead of a confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday.

Letta said the next 18 months would be devoted to reforms ranging from overhauling parliament and the widely criticised electoral law to cutting taxes on families and companies and cutting record unemployment, while reducing the public debt and deficit.

"I'm determined to work with everything I have to prevent the country falling back into chaos," he said.

Letta called the confidence vote to confirm his majority after Silvio Berlusconi, now banned from parliament, ended seven months of cooperation with the centre-left by pulling his Forza Italia party out of the coalition.