LONDON, April 1 Italy can get its unemployment
below 10 percent in the medium term with signs of improvement
beginning to show through in the economy, Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said on Tuesday, after the jobless rate hit its highest
level since at least 1977.
"We want to get under 10 percent in the coming months, the
coming years," he told a joint news conference in London with
British Prime Minister David Cameron.
Earlier on Tuesday, statistics agency ISTAT reported
headline unemployment running at 13 percent, the highest level
since the current records began 37 years ago.
Renzi said foreign investors had picked up on signs of a
turnaround in the economy, which emerged from two years of
recession at the end of last year and there had been "great,
great, great" interest in Italy.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and James Mackenzie)