ROME, April 12 Italy's lower house of parliament
passed Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional
reform on Tuesday, opening the way for a popular referendum
later this year needed to give final approval to the law.
After some two years in parliament, the Chamber passed the
reform, which will drastically curb the Senate's powers, by 361
to 7, with opposition parties abandoning the assembly before the
final vote.
Renzi, who has pinned his political future to the
constitutional overhaul, says the change will help make Italy
one of the most stable countries in Europe. Critics say it will
strip the system of vital checks and balances.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)