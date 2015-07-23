ROME, July 23 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won
backing in parliament on Thursday to keep open the scandal-hit
Ilva steel plant against the will of local magistrates in
southern Italy who say it is unsafe.
The Ilva steelworks in the city of Taranto has Europe's
largest output capacity at 11 million tonnes. It is producing
much less than that after being put under special administration
in 2013 and is losing tens of millions of euros a month.
The Chamber of Deputies voted in a confidence vote by 355 to
188 in favour of the bill, which would block an order by
magistrates to shut down a furnace after a worker died there.
That would have left the factory with only one functioning
furnace out of five.
Having passed the confidence vote, on which in theory the
survival of the government hinged, the bill is highly likely to
be approved when the lower house holds a formal vote, expected
on Friday. From there it will move to the Senate (upper house)
for a reading.
Renzi's government took control of Ilva in January to save
some 16,000 jobs after more than two years of uncertainty
stemming from accusations that toxic emissions were causing
cancer among nearby residents.
Also on Thursday, a judge in Taranto ordered 44 people and
three companies to stand trial for causing an environmental
disaster at the plant.
The bill would prevent companies considered of strategic
importance from being seized by magistrates on safety grounds.
It also included measures to help banks offload bad loans.
Renzi has resorted several times to confidence votes during
his 18-month premiership to push through controversial measures
and avoid a slew of amendments from the opposition and rebels
within his own party.
