ROME, Sept 28 Prime Minister Enrico Letta
accused centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday of
telling Italians a "huge lie" by claiming the cabinet's failure
to pass measures to avert a rise in sales tax was the reason for
pulling out of the government.
The statement came after Berlusconi, battling moves to expel
him from parliament following a tax fraud conviction, pulled
ministers from his centre-right party out of the cabinet,
effectively bringing down Letta's fragile coalition of left and
right.
"To justify today's mad and irresponsible action, aimed
exclusively at covering his own personal issues, Berlusconi is
trying to twist reality, using the sales tax as an alibi," he
said in a statement.
"In parliament, everyone will have to assume responsibility
for their actions before the nation," he said.