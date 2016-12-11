BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Dec 11 Italy's president on Sunday gave Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni a mandate to try to form the country's new government.
The 62-year-old prime-minister designate is a key member of outgoing premier Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party. Renzi resigned on Wednesday after losing a referendum on constitutional reform on which he had staked his job. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture