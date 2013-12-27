ROME Dec 27 Italy delayed the start of its
planned Internet tax until July 2014, approved billions of euros
in business and welfare measures and extended a ban on media
cross-ownership in a final package of year-end legislation
approved on Friday.
The launch of an Internet tax, sometimes dubbed the "Google
tax", passed this week by parliament, will be postponed until
July, 1, 2014, Prime Minister Enrico Letta's office said in a
statement. The delay should ensure it can be more closely
coordinated with other European countries.
The tax, designed to ensure that companies that advertise
and sell online in Italy do so only through companies with a tax
presence in the country, has been criticized by the European
Commission, which expressed doubts on its legality before it was
approved in parliament.
The delay was contained in the so-called "Milleproroghe"
("thousand extensions"), a catch-all decree used by Italian
governments to pack in miscellaneous pieces of legislation that
must be approved before the start of the new year.
The package announced after Friday's cabinet meeting
included measures to allow Italy to use 6.2 billion euros in
European Union funds, which have already been approved, to help
small businesses, fight youth unemployment and help local
economies by funding the maintenance of historic sites.
It also extended provisions, which would have otherwise
expired, forbidding newspaper publishers from operating national
broadcasters. This is a highly sensitive political issue given
centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's extensive television
interests.
The package also contained measures to shore up the finances
of the city of Rome and allow the cancellation of a number of
expensive rental contracts on buildings used by parliament and
the public service, an issue on which the government has been
attacked by the opposition 5-Star Movement.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Toni Reinhold)