(Repeats story published on Friday)
* Italian prime minister looks to revitalise slow economy
* Rome metro woes show difficulties of developing projects
* No decision on where line heading despite years of work
* Graphic on Metro C project: tmsnrt.rs/1Q9fDeU
By Crispian Balmer
ROME, April 15 In power for two years, Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has initiated many reforms aimed at
invigorating the anaemic economy, including his flagship
overhaul of the constitution which was approved by parliament
this week.
But the woes of a major infrastructure project right under
his feet reveal how much work still must be done to get Italy
back on track.
Rome's Metro C was meant to link the city's two main
cathedrals in time for the Holy Year in 2000. Sixteen years
later, the underground line has not yet reached the first church
and might never make it to the second, St. Peter's Basilica.
While the initial section of the state-of-the-art driverless
network was finally inaugurated in 2014, no-one knows where the
underground line will end or when the next station might open.
The state of confusion reflects similar problems besetting
myriad business projects in the euro zone's third-largest
economy, where, despite Renzi's reform drive, bureaucracy and
tangled laws are dragging down Italian development.
"All of the problems, vices and defects of Italian public
works are evident in this one project," said Luigi Giampaolino,
head of the National Audit Court between 2010-2013 when it
launched an initial investigation into early cost overruns.
The builders say that in seven years they have had to make
45 major changes to the original plans because of demands from
the state, city and region, which are funding the project,
taking into account everything from new safety standards to
archaeological finds that were uncovered by their work.
"Trying to manage a major project here is almost
impossible," said Fabio Giannelli, the director of the
Metro C consortium, which includes Astaldi, Vianini
Lavori, a unit of Caltagirone, and Ansaldo STS.
"Look at major Italian contractors over the past four or
five years. They have totally changed their work profile and are
increasingly working abroad to avoid the problems here."
FROZEN
Renzi his introduced a welter of changes that he says will
get Italy back on its feet, including the constitutional reform
that strips the Senate of much of its powers - a move aimed at
boosting political stability and ending an era of revolving-door
governments that has snarled decision-making.
The government has also introduced a series of measures
aimed at simplifying the legal system and regulatory landscape
to help speed up major business projects.
As an example, it points to the upgrading of a 294-km (183
mile) stretch of motorway in southern Italy that was meant to be
ready by 2003 and is now set for completion in December.
"The government is here to do things that were not done
before. We are here to unblock projects," Renzi said this month.
But Metro C remains mired, hobbled in part by a string of
corruption scandals at city hall which means the municipality is
in special administration with limited decision-making ability.
The original plan saw Metro C crossing Rome through 38 stops
from east to north, carrying up to 600,000 passengers a day
through the heart of the old city. At present, 21 stations far
from the centre are open, carrying just 50,000 people a day.
Financing has been secured for three more stops, including
at San Giovanni Basilica - the first cathedral - and the
Colosseum. But expectations the line would reach far beyond the
tourist-drenched Vatican into northern Rome might never be
fulfilled, with both the state and the city struggling to
balance limited resources and huge debts.
Work on the section leading to the Vatican has been frozen
since 2010, and questions are being raised about why Rome chose
such a major, heavy-duty metro system in the first place.
"If we don't follow this work through to the other side of
Rome and have the passenger flows that we expected, then what we
have built so far is over the top," said Paolo Omodeo Sale,
chairman of Rome Metropolitan, which oversees the metro network.
Building the initial 24 stations to the Colosseum was
originally priced at 2.23 billion euros ($2.54 billion), but
after a welter of design changes the figure is now put at 2.97
billion euros - too much according to the audit court.
It has ordered 11 people tied to the project to stand trial
in June over what it says was a waste of 270 million euros of
public money. The defendants deny the accusations.
As the lawyers get to work, construction inches forward
beneath the ground, with builders threading cables along the
platform of San Giovanni, the next station slated to open.
Consortium chief Giannelli says the station is 97 percent
ready, but he does not expect it to operate until the end of
next year because the authorities are struggling to address new
safety demands that might upend the current design.
"It is madness," he said.
($1 = 0.8860 euros)
(Editing by Pravin Char)