ROME Oct 23 The deputy speaker of Italy's lower
house of parliament is the leading candidate to replace Foreign
Minister Federica Mogherini when she moves to Brussels to become
the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs,
two political sources said.
Marina Sereni, a member of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
centre-left Democratic Party, is considered close to the
39-year-old premier and has served as the party's foreign
affairs spokeswoman.
"The most credible name at the moment is Sereni's," said a
source at the Farnesina palace in Rome, the headquarters of
Italy's foreign ministry.
Sereni, 54, has served in the parliamentary Foreign and
European Affairs commission as well as on the parliamentary
security commission, the body which provides parliamentary
supervision of Italy's intelligence services.
"She's a serious possibility for the Farnesina, she fits all
the characteristics. Obviously there's nothing official yet, it
will depend on Renzi," one PD parliamentarian said.
Sereni's appointment would allow the 16-member cabinet to
retain gender parity, which Renzi has been keen to preserve as
part of a drive to modernise Italy's political system.
Mogherini is due to move to Brussels in November when the
new European Commission headed by former Luxembourg Prime
Minister Jean-Claude Juncker takes office.
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci; writing by James Mackenzie)