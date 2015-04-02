(Updates with official appointment, swearing in)
ROME, April 2 Graziano Delrio, former chief of
staff to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, was named Italy's new
infrastructure and transport minister on Thursday, the
president's office said.
Delrio, from Renzi's Democratic Party (PD), replaces
Maurizio Lupi, who resigned last month over a corruption scandal
connected with public works contracts.
Lupi came from the small New Centre Right party, whose
weight in the coalition government has now been reduced in
favour of the dominant PD.
Delrio, 54, has held the role of cabinet undersecretary in
Renzi's year-old government, and has been one of the prime
minister's closest allies.
He was previously regional affairs minister under the
government of former prime minister Enrico Letta, and before
that he served for nine years as the mayor of Reggio Emilia in
northern Italy.
Delrio, who has nine children, was formally appointed by
President Sergio Mattarella, who has responsibility for
nominating ministers on the recommendation of the prime
minister. Mattarella swore him in on Friday night.
