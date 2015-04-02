ROME, April 2 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will
on Thursday propose his chief of staff, Graziano Delrio, as
Italy's new Infrastructure and Transport Minister, sources from
Renzi's Democratic Party said.
Delrio, who currently holds the post of cabinet
undersecretary, will replace Maurizio Lupi, who resigned last
month over a corruption scandal connected with public works
contracts.
Renzi will make the proposal to President Sergio Mattarella,
who has the formal responsibility for appointing ministers, and
Delrio is likely to be sworn in at the president's palace at
around 1800 GMT on Thursday, the sources said.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones)