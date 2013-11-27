ROME Nov 27 Italian centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi, on the verge of being stripped of his seat in
parliament after a tax fraud conviction, said Wednesday was a
dark day for the country's democracy.
"It is a bitter day, a day of mourning for Italian
democracy," said Berlusconi at a street rally outside his Rome
residence minutes before the voting to expel him from parliament
is expected to begin.
The magistrates and judges who convicted him of committing
tax fraud in August are opening the way for a socialist takeover
of the country by eliminating him, Berlusconi said.
