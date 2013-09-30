* Chooses leaders who inspire confidence internationally
* May be called on to muster another government
* Says he wants to avoid snap election
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Sept 30 Italy's 88-year-old president,
Giorgio Napolitano, is an unlikely hero, but this week marks the
third time in two years that he may be called to the country's
rescue.
Just five months into his unprecedented second term as
president, Napolitano is facing a potential political crisis in
the euro zone's third-biggest economy that has already roiled
financial markets.
Centre-right leader Berlusconi ordered his five ministers
out of Prime Minister Enrico Letta's fragile right-left
coalition government on Saturday, and parliamentary votes that
could usher in a full-blown crisis are expected on Wednesday.
For the moment, Letta is holding onto his job and fractures
within Berlusconi's party appear to give hope that his
government could survive the confidence votes.
The 77-year-old Berlusconi, who has dominated Italian
politics for two decades, is fighting for his political survival
after a tax fraud conviction last month.
Berlusconi is pushing for an election just seven months
after February's inconclusive national vote after the ruling,
which will exclude him from parliament and severely limit his
ability to lead his Forza Italia party.
Italian presidents have been little more than ceremonial
figures in the past, ribbon-cutters and authors of patriotic
speeches, but some argue Napolitano has done more to save the
country from financial ruin than anyone else.
"He's Italy's financial saviour because he has chosen and
worked with those who have the confidence of the international
markets," said James Walston, a political analyst at the
American University in Rome.
The irony is that Napolitano once did not even believe in
the free-market economy. If Italy's 88-year-old hero wore a
cape, it would be red.
Napolitano joined the Italian Communist Party (PCI) in 1945,
before the official end of the war, and first entered parliament
in 1953.
In 1978, he was the first high-ranking leader of a communist
party to visit the United States, a trip that earned the
Naples-born apparatchik the nickname "o Americano" for his
diplomatic role as the party's North Atlantic ambassador.
After the U.S. involvement in the bombing of Libya in 2011,
President Barack Obama called Napolitano, not then-Prime
Minister Berlusconi, to thank him for Italy's support for the
operation because the premier had opposed aiding the rebellion
against his personal friend, Muammar Gaddafi.
Recently the powerful president has been affectionately
referred to as "King George" and he has repeatedly lambasted
today's politicians for lacking mutual respect for political
rivals - to no avail.
LIMITED POWERS
One of the few powers the president has is to choose a
potential government leader after an election or when there is a
crisis. The other is to dissolve parliament and induce
elections.
If Letta's government does collapse, Napolitano will first
have to see if parliament is capable of supporting another
administration, with Letta or another at its head. If he fails,
he will have to dissolve parliament, which he has made
abundantly clear he would like to avoid.
When Italy was mired in the euro zone debt storm two years
ago, it was Napolitano who pushed the discredited Berlusconi to
step down and make way for Mario Monti, a former European
commissioner held in high regard in capitals across the region.
After the February vote gave no single force in parliament
enough votes to govern and markets again became uneasy,
Napolitano reluctantly yielded to the pleas from the right and
left to accept a second mandate.
Then he picked Letta, a 47-year-old moderate well known by
investors and European leaders, as the man to lead the awkward
coalition of former rivals in the 64th Italian government since
World War Two.
At a conference commemorating a leading Italian economist
and friend of the president's who died earlier this year,
Napolitano reminisced about the way Italian politics, though
always unstable, used to be.
"The differences and the conflicts over ideas between the
majority and the opposition did not cause confusion about the
notion of civil debate and decorum," he said.
Reflecting on growing old "and noticing the vacuum left by
those dear people who have, one by one, passed on," the
president broke into tears.