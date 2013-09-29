BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports casualty at the Kumtor mine
* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field
ROME, Sept 29 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Sunday he would call new elections only if it was impossible to find a majority in parliament, following Silvio Berlusconi's decision to withdraw his party's ministers from the government.
"It is tradition for the president to dissolve parliament early when it isn't possible to create a majority and a government for the good of the country," Napolitano told reporters.
Later on Sunday Napolitano is due to meet with Prime Minister Enrico Letta to try to chart a way out of the political crisis.
PARIS, April 12 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will push to give more power to European finance ministers to set bank capital rules to boost credit flow in the economy, his adviser, French European parliamentarian Sylvie Goulard said on Wednesday.