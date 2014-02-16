ROME Feb 16 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano will meet centre-left leader Matteo Renzi on Monday
at 10:30 a.m. in Rome (0930 GMT), according to a statement, and
is expected to ask him to try to form the country's 65th
government since World War Two.
The 39-year-old Renzi would be the youngest prime minister
in Italian history if, as expected, he takes over from party
colleague Enrico Letta, who stepped down on Friday.
Before being seated with full powers, Renzi will have to
reach an agreement with the small New Centre Right party, who he
will depend on for a parliamentary majority, swear in his
Cabinet and win confidence votes in both houses of parliament.