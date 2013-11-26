ROME Nov 26 A confidence vote on Italy's 2014
budget will establish whether there is a parliamentary majority
to support the government going forward, the Italian president
said on Tuesday, after Silvio Berlusconi's party broke with the
ruling coalition.
"The need to verify the existence of a majority in support
of the government will be fulfilled very shortly during the
current session in the Senate," Giorgio Napolitano said after a
meeting with Prime Minister Enrico Letta as tensions rose ahead
of a vote to expel Berlusconi from parliament on Wednesday.
Letta's administration is expected to survive the confidence
vote, expected late Tuesday, with the support of centre-right
lawmakers who broke from Berlusconi's group to back the
government.