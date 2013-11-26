ROME Nov 26 A confidence vote on Italy's 2014 budget will establish whether there is a parliamentary majority to support the government going forward, the Italian president said on Tuesday, after Silvio Berlusconi's party broke with the ruling coalition.

"The need to verify the existence of a majority in support of the government will be fulfilled very shortly during the current session in the Senate," Giorgio Napolitano said after a meeting with Prime Minister Enrico Letta as tensions rose ahead of a vote to expel Berlusconi from parliament on Wednesday.

Letta's administration is expected to survive the confidence vote, expected late Tuesday, with the support of centre-right lawmakers who broke from Berlusconi's group to back the government.