By Philip Pullella
ROME, Aug 8 Italy's highest court gave the green
light on Monday to a referendum that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
says will guarantee political stability and on which he has
staked his future.
Renzi has said he will resign if voters do not approve the
constitutional changes he hopes will end Italy's notoriously
shaky political system that has prevented any government
completing a full term since World War Two.
It is a huge political gamble for the centre-left leader,
with polls showing many of the 50 million voters undecided, with
the "No" camp gaining momentum in what will be a very close
campaign.
Now that the Court of Cassation has validated the more than
500,000 signatures needed for the referendum to be held, the
government has 60 days to set a referendum date, likely to be
between October and December.
On Friday, credit ratings agency DBRS placed Italy under
review because of the political uncertainty as well as pressure
on banks, a fragile economic recovery and a less stable external
environment.
Any protracted political uncertainty could further sour
investor sentiment towards the euro zone's third largest, and
highly indebted, economy and towards its banks, which are
themselves saddled with 360 billion euros of problematic loans.
It could also complicate a recently announced private-sector
bailout for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country's third
biggest bank, which has to raise 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion)
on the market by year-end.
The reform, which both houses of parliament approved in
April, would shrink the upper house, cutting the number of
senators to 100 from 315, and stripping it of powers over the
budget and its ability to bring down a government. Instead, it
would have oversight of local, rather than national, issues.
It would increase the powers of the central government,
diluting those of Italy's 20 regions on issues such as the
environment, transport and energy. Twinned with a new, two-round
voting system for the lower house, the changes should finally
make Italy a governable country, Renzi says.
Opposition parties, such as the anti-immigrant Northern
League, say that will strip away democratic checks put in place
after the war to prevent the rise of another political strongman
like Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
Such concerns, plus the fact that some Italians might use
the referendum to make a protest vote against Renzi, mean it is
far from certain that the changes to Italy's 1948 republican
constitution will get the legally required popular consent.
The referendum is likely to be held after parliament
approves the 2017 budget, a draft of which must be presented by
Oct. 20. Approval by both houses would take about a month.
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
(Additional reporting by Silvia Alosi and Massimiliano Di
Giorgio; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)