UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
ROME May 17 The Italian government will reform an unpopular housing tax, IMU, by the end of August, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday, saying that the changes would be fully funded and would respect European Union deficit limits.
"We are setting a time until August 31 within which the government and its supporting majority will reform IMU," Letta told a news conference, confirming that payments would be suspended in June.
Letta, who has emphasised the need for pro-growth policies to stimulate a moribund economy, also said the government had set aside 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) to finance subsidies to idled workers until the end of 2013.
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.