ROME Feb 12 Italy's Matteo Renzi, locked in a
confrontation with Prime Minister Enrico Letta over the future
of the government, is to state his position on the matter on
Thursday at 1400 GMT.
"I read many conjectures about the government. What I have
to say, I'll say tomorrow at 1500 [local time] at the leadership
meeting, openly, with live video streaming," Florence Mayor
Renzi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
The comment came after the two met to discuss the
government's future amid increasing speculation that Renzi may
replace Letta at the head of the fragile ruling coalition.
The the 140-strong leadership group of the centre-left
Democratic Party (PD) is due to decide on Thursday whether the
largest party in the coalition will continue to support the
prime minister.