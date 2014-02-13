TREASURIES-Bond futures slide after French election results

NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. Treasury debt futures prices fell on Sunday after centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election. Macron will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a May 7 runoff and opinion polls on Sunday had him easily winning the final clash. Ten-year notes futures last fell 25/32 in price, indicating the yield in the cash market is set to jump. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chris R