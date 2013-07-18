ROME, July 18 Italy plans to meet national and
international investors after the summer to detail the sale of
selected state assets as part of a strategy to cut its enormous
debt, a top lawmaker told reporters on Thursday.
Renato Brunetta, the chief whip of the centre-right People
of Liberty party (PDL) in the lower house, spoke after an
economic policy meeting between ruling coalition leaders.
"There's a commitment to launch in the autumn a roadshow
with domestic and international investors to outline our
strategy to attack the debt through sales and valuations of
state assets," Brunetta said.
He did not say exactly what Italy planned to sell, but has
said in the past that shedding state-owned real estate could
raise billions of euros to lower debt, which it is estimated
will exceed 130 percent of gross domestic product this year.
Italy has tried several times in the past decade to sell
state-owned real estate, also by securitising it and selling
shares to institutional investors, but has made little headway
because of opposition from the state bureaucracy and
unfavourable market conditions.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta is trying to balance the demands
of the PDL, one of the two main parties in his uneasy right-left
coalition, and his own Democratic Party (PD) to implement growth
stimulus measures.
Italy's economy has been mired in recession since mid-2011,
and only a small recovery is forecast for the end of this year.
While seeking to help fuel growth, Letta must also keep the
budget deficit in check to meet European Union spending
restrictions and ultimately reduce the country's debt load.
Brunetta also said a tax on primary homes, known as IMU,
would be abolished as part of an overhaul of the property tax
system that the government aims to draft by August 31.
Cancelling the hated real estate tax has been a major
priority for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's PDL. The
PD has instead pushed to lower payroll taxes, which it says
would stimulate growth more while stemming record-high
unemployment.
Italy plans to bring forward some payments the state owes to
private companies that were planned for 2014 to the end of this
year, Brunetta said, without specifying how much. About 20
billion euros of such debts were already scheduled to be paid
this year.
