BRUSSELS Dec 6 German finance minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was concerned that Italy might be
facing a period of uncertainty, although he was confident that
those overseeing Italian banks knew what they needed to do.
Schaeuble, speaking after a meeting of EU finance ministers
in Brussels, also said more time was needed to conclude a review
of Greece's bailout.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday some debt
relief for Greece but were divided on reforms it must undertake
to reach fiscal targets, leaving it unclear if the International
Monetary Fund will join the Greek bailout programme.
