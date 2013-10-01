ROME Oct 1 A senior lawmaker in Silvio
Berlusconi's People of Freedom party (PDL) said the party should
support Prime Minister Enrico Letta in parliamentary confidence
votes on Wednesday, defying Berlusconi's calls to bring the
government down.
"I am ever more convinced that all our party should vote for
the government," said Maurizio Lupi, one of the five PDL
ministers who resigned from the government on Berlusconi's
orders on Saturday.
Lupi's comments echo those of PDL national secretary
Angelino Alfano earlier on Tuesday. Both men are moderates in a
party which is deeply divided between so-called hawks and doves.
Berlusconi has still not commented on the split in his party.