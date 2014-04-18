ROME, April 18 Italy's government on Friday
passed a decree cutting income tax for 10 million Italians
earning between 8,000 and 26,000 euros a year and will be funded
mainly by permanent spending cuts, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said.
He told reporters after a cabinet meeting that tax cuts for
very low earners who already do not make enough to pay taxes and
for the self-employed will be made in "coming weeks and months".
He said that a "review" of the F-35 joint strike fighter
programme would bring in 150 million euros to help fund the
cuts, without giving details. Italy now has committed to
ordering 90 of the planes for about 12 billion euros.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)