* Govt easily wins confidence vote on cutting red tape
* Monti expresses concern over signs of political tension
* Govt plans more deregulation measures
* Lobby representing Telecom Italia protests move to
unbundle fees
By Gavin Jones
ROME, March 8 Italy's technocrat
government won a confidence vote on Thursday on measures to cut
bureaucracy, confirming Prime Minister Mario Monti still
commands a comfortable majority after tensions rose this week
among the parties that back him.
The government won the vote by 479 to 75 in the Chamber of
Deputies on the so-called "simplification decree" - a package of
measures designed to make it easier to change residence, obtain
documents and set up new companies, among other things.
The measures, which were presented in January, now move to
the Senate where they must be approved by the end of March.
Monti's wide margin in his 10th confidence vote since taking
office four months ago should give him some reassurance after he
expressed concern on Thursday about tensions in his broad
parliamentary majority.
After speaking about the fall in yield spreads between
Italian and German bonds, he said: "I hope the spread is not
widening among the parties that support the government, because
this could hinder us in fixing public accounts".
On Wednesday, the national secretary of Silvio Berlusconi's
People of Freedom party pulled out of a meeting with Monti and
the other ruling parties over the prime minister's plans to
discuss reforming the justice system and state broadcaster RAI.
Centre-left parties said it showed Berlusconi, who owns
private broadcaster Mediaset which competes against RAI,
and who is on trial for abuse of office and other offences, was
unwilling to back Monti when his private interests were at
stake.
The decision to pull out of the meeting immediately raised
the temperature among parties on both sides of the political
divide, which have so far largely buried their differences to
support Monti's efforts to shield Italy from the euro zone debt
crisis.
"PARALYSIS"
An editorial in La Stampa daily said it highlighted a risk
that Monti, who passed sweeping deficit cuts and pension reform
soon after taking office, may soon face "paralysis" as the
parties become less inclined to back him on a range of issues.
Monti has made clear his top priority remains the economy
and on Thursday a government source told Reuters the cabinet was
preparing additional deregulation measures following an initial
package presented in January which is still before parliament.
The source said the issue had been discussed with party
chiefs on Thursday, but did not disclose the measures likely to
feature.
The first deregulation package, affecting a raft of areas
such as banks, taxis, pharmacies and lawyers, has been somewhat
watered down during its passage through parliament.
The separate simplification package, on which the government
won Thursday's confidence vote, includes a step towards
liberalising the telecommunications market which has sparked
protests from Telecom Italia.
Some analysts say the proposal to unbundle maintenance costs
from the monthly fee applied by Telecom Italia on wholesale line
rental could cost the company some 168 million euros ($223 mln)
per year, or around 2 percent of its domestic core earnings.
Telecom Italia is backed by European telecoms industry lobby
ETNO, which sent a letter to EU Commission Vice President Neelie
Kroes, saying the rule did not respect the European regulatory
framework. It called on the commission to take urgent action.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Paolo Biondi)