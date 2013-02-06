(Adds details on Florence museum)
ROME Feb 6 The European Union launched a 105
million euro ($142.05 million) restoration of the Roman city of
Pompeii on Wednesday, and said it would seek to protect
conservation funds from the mafia.
The project began a day after police arrested a restorer on
suspicion of pocketing hugely inflated fees for work at the
crumbling world heritage site that was declared to be in a state
of emergency in 2008 due to its deterioration.
The money will pay for a new drainage system, the
reinforcement of some structures and staff training, and
includes "a variety of measures to protect itself from the
influence of organised crime - the Camorra - which infects many
parts of the region," the European Commission said.
The Camorra is the local mafia which thrives on trafficking,
extortion, and government contract frauds in and around
Naples, the largest city in southern Italy, 25 km (15 miles)
from Pompeii.
Police are investigating former managers at Pompeii whom
they suspect of paying inflated prices for restoration work. One
contract originally priced at 449,882 euros ended up costing
almost 5 million euros, and many works were not essential,
prosecutors said.
Italy declared a state of emergency in Pompeii in 2008 after
archaeologists complained about poor upkeep, mismanagement and
lack of investment.
The town, buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius volcano
in 79 AD until its rediscovery in 1748, attracts 2.3 million
tourists a year, but suffered further serious damage in
torrential rainfall in 2011.
The EU's regional fund spent 7.7 million euro on restoration
at Pompeii from 2000-2006, but today just five individual sites
are open due to damage, compared to 64 in 1956.
EU Regional Affairs Commissioner Johannes Hahn said he had
taken an interest in launching the restoration plan since the
2010 collapse of the House of the Gladiators, used by the
warriors before fights in the nearby amphitheatre.
Organised crime generates an annual turnover of 140 billion
euros in Italy, according to a 2012 study by anti-crime group
SOS Impresa, generating profits equivalent to 7 percent of
Italy's national output.
The EU did not say how it would prevent mafia involvement in
future restoration projects at the site.
Underlining the fragile state of parts of Italy's vast
artistic heritage, a piece of a 16th century fresco fell from
the ceiling of the Uffizi gallery in Florence on Wednesday
during maintenance work in one of the museum corridors.
A museum statement said the restoration operation would take
around 10 days.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
