MILAN Oct 30 Giuseppe Castagna, the former
director-general of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest
commercial bank, is set to become chief executive of Banca
Popolare di Milano, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Popolare Milano is due to present a business plan and a
proposal to reform its ownership structure in mid-November but
its chief executive Piero Montani is moving to smaller rival
Banca Carige.
Castagna met on Wednesday with the head of Popolare Milano's
supervisory board to discuss his appointment as chief executive,
one of the sources said.
The bank, which is planning a 500 million-euro ($689
million)capital increase by March 2014, intends on Nov. 12 to
present to shareholders a plan to give more say to institutional
shareholders on its supervisory board.
($1=0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Francesca Landini;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)