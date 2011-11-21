MILAN Nov 21 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI said on Monday it approved the restructuring of convertible notes to allow it to make early repayment of government-backed Tremonti bonds before the end of 2012.

Back in 2009 the mid-tier cooperative lender issued bonds underwritten by the state that were worth 500 million euros -- the so-called Tremonti bonds -- to help shore up its capital ratios.

The bank originally expected to repay the Tremonti bonds before the end of 2013.

The restructuring of the convertible notes, known as "BPM 2009/2013 - 6.75%," envisages bringing forward the maturity date to Dec. 29, 2011, from June 1, 2013, and lowering the minimum conversion price to 2.71 euros from 6 euros, it said.

Pop Milano shares closed at 0.26 euros on Monday.

On Friday, the lender said it raised 653 million euros in a rights issue, short of an 800 million euro target, although the issue is guaranteed by a pool of banks. [ID:nL5E7MI46F]

Factoring in the convertible note restructuring operation and the capital increase the bank's pro-forma Core Tier 1 at Sept. 30 would have been 8.7 percent, the bank said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Andre Grenon)