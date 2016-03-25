ROME, March 25 Small Italian lender Banca
Popolare di Bari has tapped into a new state guarantee scheme to
sell a portfolio of non-performing loans, the Economy Ministry
said on Friday, adding that it was "very satisfied" with the
decision.
The Economy Ministry did not say how much the lender planned
to sell under the programme. Popolare di Bari was seeking to
sell up to 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) under the scheme,
sources told Reuters earlier this month.
To sell the loans under the scheme set up by the government
to help domestic lenders unload impaired debt, the bank will
wrap them into securitised bonds.
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)