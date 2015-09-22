* Probe is for market rigging, obstructing regulators

* Popolare Vicenza says cooperating with authorities

* Bank has announced 1.5 bln euro cash call after H1 loss (Adds investigative source, background, context)

By Sara Rossi

MILAN, Sept 22 Italian prosecutors have opened a probe into a number of top executives at unlisted mid-sized lender Popolare di Vicenza for alleged market manipulation and obstructing the work of regulators, a statement from the prosecutors' office said.

The statement from prosecutors in the northeastern city of Vicenza said tax police were searching the offices of the bank, one of 13 Italian lenders under the supervision of the European Central Bank, in four cities including its Vicenza headquarters.

It said the investigation was at a preliminary stage, without elaborating on the allegations, and did not name those being probed. In a statement the bank said it was fully cooperating with authorities.

An investigative source said Chairman Gianni Zonin was among those being investigated. A bank spokeswoman declined comment.

Based in the wealthy Veneto region, Popolare di Vicenza last month said it would tap investors for 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a large first-half loss and hammered its capital base.

The bank posted a 1 billion euro net loss in the first six months of 2015, due to writedowns of risky loans, goodwill impairments on acquisitions and cash the ECB forced it to set aside against possible risks following a recent audit.

The loss came on top of a 759 million euros loss for the whole of 2014.

Popolare di Vicenza is also facing the ire of some of its shareholders after it massively wrote down the value of its shares.

The bank is planning to list on the stock market later this year and is one of 10 large cooperative lenders targeted by a landmark government reform that is likely to lead to a wave of banking consolidation.

The reform forces Italy's top 10 "popolari" banks to drop bylaws granting investors one vote each regardless of the size of their stake. Critics say this and other ownership limits have weakened shareholders' control over management actions and rendered governance opaque.

Popolare di Vicenza's share sale is expected to be carried out early next year and has been fully guaranteed by UniCredit . (Additional reproting by Valentina Za; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)