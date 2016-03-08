ROME, March 8 Italy's antitrust authority said
on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into Banca Popolare di
Vicenza for possible unfair practice, citing evidence it had
twinned the sale of mortgages and loans with other financial
instruments.
The bank appeared to have "made the concession of financing
to clients such as mortgages, personal loans and credit on
current accounts dependent on the purchase of the bank's shares
and convertible bonds," the antitrust said in a statement.
In November, four other Italian banks were rescued from
bankruptcy after evidence that they had followed similar
business practices.
