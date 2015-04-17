MILAN, April 17 The Italian post office's purchase of a stake in Anima Holding from Monte dei Paschi di Siena was a strategic move and not designed to help the troubled Italian bank, its CEO said on Friday.

Poste Italiane, which the government is privatising, agreed on Wednesday to buy Monte dei Paschi's 10.3 percent stake in the asset manager in a 215 million euro ($231 million) deal that would lift the bank's core capital.

Some critics said the deal was masterminded by the government, the sole owner of Poste Italiane, to help Monte dei Paschi ahead of a 3 billion euro cash call the bank will launch to plug a capital gap exposed by European regulators.

"We did not do any favours for anyone," Poste Italiane Chief Executive Francesco Caio told journalists.

Poste Italiane was studying a partnership to sell Anima's financial products through its own network to attract Italian small investors, he added.

"In a world where bonds offer an almost zero yield, we want to be able to draw the savings of Italian households and put them to good use for the domestic economy," Caio said.

The postal bonds and certificates, Poste Italiane's traditional financial products, have been popular among small Italian investors, but a deep fall in bond yields may drive savers towards new type of investments.

The government plans to list a minority stake in Poste Italiane by the end of the year, the Treasury said this month, without spelling out how much of the company it intended to put on the market as part of a new privatisation drive. ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Keith Weir)