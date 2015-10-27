(Adds comment, comparison with Royal Mail, Japan Post)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN Oct 27 Shares in Poste Italiane
pared initial modest gains to trade flat on their debut on the
Milan stock exchange on Tuesday after the government sold a
minority stake in an initial public offering.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government is keen for the
stock to perform well and reward investors as it prepares to
list more state-owned companies next year in an effort to cut
debt and reform Italy's hidebound economy.
At 0920 GMT, Poste Italiane, Italy's national post office,
was trading at 6.75 euros, the final price IPO set by the
treasury, and in line with a flat Italy's main stock index.
"We have seen a bit of profit taking on the stock, but you
have to wait until the end of the first day of trading to have a
clear view," a Milan-based trader said.
The muted start of Poste Italiane compares with a 38 percent
rise recorded by shares in Royal Mail on their debut two
years ago, in a move that triggered a fierce debate on whether
the British group had been priced too low.
The disposal of up to 38 percent in Poste was Italy's
biggest state sale in a decade and will allow the Treasury to
pocket up to 3.4 billion euros to trim its public debt.
DIVIDEND YIELD
The Treasury priced Poste's stock at the mid-point of an
initial price range of between 6.0 and 7.5 euros a share, in a
move to ensure an attractive return on investment in the group,
analysts and bankers said.
"At the current price, Poste has a dividend yield of nearly
5 percent. This was one of the reasons why investors bought into
the group" said Stefania Godoli, head of Equity Capital Markets
at UniCredit, one of the global coordinator of the deal.
U.S. and British investors were also interested in the deal
since it gave them an opportunity to bet on the economic
recovery expected in the euro zone third-largest economy, Godoli
said.
The flotation puts under market scrutiny the 153-year-old
giant that last year derived 85 percent of its 28.5 billion euro
revenues from financial and insurance businesses. Its
loss-making mail and parcel division accounted for only 15
percent.
In another closely-watched privatisation, Japan Post will
list its bank, insurance and parent divisions separately in a
triple IPO on Nov. 4.
Intesa SanPaolo, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup
and Mediobanca were global coordinators for the share sale of
Poste Italiane together with UniCredit. Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as book runners.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Elisa Anzolin;
Editing by Crispian Balmer)