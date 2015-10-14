(Adds fund manager's comment, details)

By Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin

MILAN Oct 14 The order book for Poste Italiane's initial public offering has already been entirely covered, including the over-allotment option, setting the scene for a fast sale of the Italian post office, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The offer of up to 38.4 percent of the state behemoth started only on Monday. It is expected to end on Oct. 22 unless the treasury closes it early.

The treasury set a price range of between 6 and 7.5 euros per share and may pocket up to 3.7 billion euros ($4.3 billion) from the sale, which represents the biggest Italian privatisation in a decade.

The sources did not say at what price investors were placing their orders. Views among asset managers diverged.

"We are placing orders at up to 6.25 euros per share," said Federico Polese, CEO and investment manager at London-based investment firm Simplify Partners.

Poste has an excellent network to sell financial products but the outlook for its traditional mail business is unclear, Polese said.

In a more bullish take, Fabio De Gaspari, head of asset management for Invest Banca, said it was "too risky" not to buy into what is set to be one of the biggest IPOs in Europe this year.

Poste's well-known brand and the promise of fat dividends are attracting both cautious retail investors as well as pension funds and insurers.

"The stock could gain as much as 10 percent in the first few days of trading," De Gaspari said. He expects Poste to price its shares just below 7.5 euros each - near the top of the range.

The listing of Poste Italiane is a key plank of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's efforts to revive state asset sales and help cut Italy's public debt.

While proceeds from the sale pale in significance against the country's massive 2.2 trillion euro debt, Renzi is keen to get the listing done as it fits with his long-term agenda of making creaky, overstaffed institutions more efficient and supporting a fledgling economic recovery.

Poste Italiane will debut on the Milan stock exchange on Oct. 27, according to a memo sent by the IPO global coordinators to prospective clients and seen by Reuters.

Founded before the creation of the Italian state, the post office has grown into a conglomerate that in 2014 derived 85 percent of its 28.5 billion euros revenues from insurance and financial services. Postal services, currently under restructuring, accounted for just 15 percent of the sales.

($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Adrian Croft)