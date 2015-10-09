MILAN Oct 9 Italy's post office has set a price range for its initial public offering that values the state-owned behemoth at up to 9.8 billion euros ($11 billion) in what will be the country's biggest state sale in a decade.

Italy's treasury, the sole owner of the post office, said on Friday that the group would be offering up to 38.2 percent of its capital, in a price range of 6.00-7.50 euros per share, roughly in line with market expectations.

The share sale of Poste Italiane, which will be offered to institutional and retail investors from Oct. 12 until Oct. 22, will raise up to 3.74 billion euros for Italy's stretched coffers. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)