MILAN Oct 21 The price range for the initial public offering of Italy's post office has been narrowed to 6.5-7.0 euros per share from a previous 6.0-7.5 euros, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Italy is selling up to 38.4 percent of the state post service to raise cash for stretched state coffers.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)