MILAN Oct 22 The price range for Italy's post office share flotation has been further narrowed to 6.5-6.75 euros per share, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

"The range has been tightened and they're pushing for orders at 6.75 euros," one of the sources said.

Italy, which is selling up to 38.4 percent of Poste Italiane to raise cash for stretched state coffers, had set a price range of 6.0-7.5 euros per share in the official prospectus for the initial public offer.

On Wednesday the range was narrowed to 6.5-7.0 euros per share, according to people familiar with the matter.

