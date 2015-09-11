(Recasts to add retail offer amount)
By Elisa Anzolin and Giulio Piovaccari
MILAN/TURIN, Sept 11 Italy's post office aims to
start selling shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on
Oct. 12 and to debut on the Milan bourse at the end of October
or early November, two sources close to the matter said on
Friday.
The top executives of the state-owned company will be in New
York and London at the beginning of next week to gauge the
likely demand for its shares during closed-door meetings with
selected institutional investors.
The feedback from foreign investors and data from research
being prepared by the banks in the listing consortium will
determine the price range for the shares, bankers said.
The listing of Poste Italiane is one of the pillars of Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's privatisation plan.
The Treasury aims to raise as much as 4 billion euros ($4.5
billion) from the sale of up to 40 percent of Poste Italiane
and is courting professional and retail investors.
The company will earmark about 40 percent of the shares for
individual investors, the managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo
corporate division Gaetano Micciche told Reuters on the
sidelines of a business event in Turin.
A bonus share scheme will be offered to retail investors and
to Poste Italiane employees who hold the shares for at least one
year, the sources said.
Poste Italiane filed a request for listing on Aug. 11 and
hopes to receive a green light from the bourse and market
watchdogs at the start of October.
Banca Imi, controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo, Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Mediobanca and UniCredit are
global coordinators for the share sale. Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS will act as
book-runners.
Lazard and law firm Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli &
Partners are advising the treasury on the share sale, while
Rothschild and law firm Clifford Chance are the company's
advisers.
(Writing by Francesca Landini; editing by David Clarke)